Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PUBLIC SECTOR INVESTMENT FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 543,236,369.07
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 543,236,369.07
Services : € 233,591,638.7
Health : € 309,644,730.37
Signature date(s)
13/10/2009 : € 233,591,638.7
13/10/2009 : € 309,644,730.37

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/10/2009
20080025
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Public Sector Investment Facility

Ministry of Finance and line ministries responsible for investments in selected eligible sectors.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to CZK 12.4 bn.
Approx. CZK 25.5 bn.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-sector facility devised to support the Czech Republic's multi-annual public investment programme in priority eligible sectors, namely in health/social care, culture and public administration, through the acquisition of the government bonds.

The pre-selected investment programmes aim at several objectives, such as enhancement of quality of life, effective public management and prosperity. The Project is expected to comprise schemes eligible under the Convergence objective as well as investments located in Prague (classified as a Competitiveness and Employment region) which will be justified under other EIB objectives (human capital, RDI, sustainable communities).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes may fall under the requirements laid down in the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC. The Bank will request to be informed of the actions taken by the Promoter on the necessity of undertaking an EIA. Had any scheme a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant directives as transposed into the national law.

The promoters as public administration entities are required to follow the EU public procurement rules as implemented by national law, including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal where appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications