Public Sector Investment Facility

Summary sheet
Ministry of Finance and line ministries responsible for investments in selected eligible sectors.
Multi-sector facility devised to support the Czech Republic's multi-annual public investment programme in priority eligible sectors, namely in health/social care, culture and public administration, through the acquisition of the government bonds.
The pre-selected investment programmes aim at several objectives, such as enhancement of quality of life, effective public management and prosperity. The Project is expected to comprise schemes eligible under the Convergence objective as well as investments located in Prague (classified as a Competitiveness and Employment region) which will be justified under other EIB objectives (human capital, RDI, sustainable communities).
Some of the schemes may fall under the requirements laid down in the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC. The Bank will request to be informed of the actions taken by the Promoter on the necessity of undertaking an EIA. Had any scheme a negative impact on an area forming part of Natura 2000 network, the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant directives as transposed into the national law.
The promoters as public administration entities are required to follow the EU public procurement rules as implemented by national law, including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.