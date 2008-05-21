Medinvest (RSFF)

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Summary sheet
The operation concerns RDI activities in the field of medical devices/technologies. The investment includes costs related to R&D, clinical trials, regulatory approval and pre-launch marketing of new medical devices. The devices are developed in separate, offshore legal entities that are majority-owned or otherwise controlled by the promoter, who is also actively involved in the strategic management and supervision of the companies. The medical devices / technologies are aimed at the treatment of different diseases in the fields of cardiovascular, stroke rehabilitation and diabetes as well as nuclear imaging and cryopreservation technology (e.g. freeze-drying of cells).
Aging population and the increase of incidences of certain major disease indications such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and obesity all will further lead to an increased demand for innovative products. All products being developed by the portfolio companies would potentially address a medical unmet need and would improve the quality of life of patients.
The R&D activities encompassed within this project will not materially change current R&D practices and will be carried out within existing facilities, mostly in Israel and Europe making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centers etc, thus not requiring an EIA according to the EU Directive 97/11 as amended by Directive 2003/35. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU and local environmental legislation as well as full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter’s portfolio companies are private companies not operating in the utilities sector, and are thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the nature of the procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal and checked for each company in the portfolio.
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