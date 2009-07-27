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CANARY AIRPORTS INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Transport : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2009 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Fuerteventura - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tenerife North - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2009
20070500
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Canary Airports Infrastructure
Ente publico de Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
The estimated total cost of the project is EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns infrastructure development work at two airports in the Canary Islands (Fuerteventura and Tenerife North.

The project is a strategic investment for the economic development of the Canary Islands as an ultra-peripheral region. The project objectives are expansing airport capacity to improve transport services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter has confirmed that the development work at Fuerteventura and Tenerife North required a formal EIA. The Bank will review the procedures followed, the assessment of impacts, the degree of public consultation allowed and how any conditions imposed upon the development have been incorporated into the design and construction works.

The Bank will require the Promoter to confirm that all contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement directives, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal where appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Fuerteventura - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Tenerife North - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications