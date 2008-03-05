Oradea Public Transport

Summary sheet
Financing the acquisition of new rolling stock (trams and buses) to be used for city public transport and operated by the local public transport regia (Oradea Transport Local RA), replacing obsolete vehicle fleet.
The project aims at improving the public transport capacity in Oradea, ensuring increased reliability of operation, better safety and comfort for passengers (including better accessibility for disabled people). It should contribute to a decreased environmental impact with new public transport vehicles characterised by lower CO2 emissions and lower noise pollution.
The supply of rolling stock does not fall within the scope of EU environmental aspect assessment regulation. Due to the technical characteristics of the new rolling stock, it is expected that the project could contribute to an overall improvement in the urban environment with modern trams and buses, which are also more energy efficient and environmentally friendly than the ones that they replace (better materials for the construction, lower pollutant emissions, air conditioning, better maintenance materials, lower noise and vibrations during operation).
The promoter is a public entity subject to EU public procurement regulations (Directive 2004/17/CEE) as mirrored in the national public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with these regulations, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal.
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