Benelux Power Generation Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Construction of 2 combined cycle gas-fired units in Lelystadt, 1 combined cycle gas-fired unit in Amercoeur and 1 blast furnace residue gas-fired unit using gas from an Arcelor plant in Ghent.
The project aims to contribute to meeting the growing electricity demand and replace older, more polluting generation capacity.
The project components, due to their technical characteristics, fall under Annex I of the EIA-Directive 85/337/EC and amendments, require Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA). EIAs are finalised and permits have been granted by the competent authorities of Belgium and The Netherlands. The details of the EIAs and the results of public consultation and proposed mitigating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured.
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