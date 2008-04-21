REGIONAL OPERATIONAL PROGRAMS 2007-13

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing with the EU Commission’s funds of priority investments under the Central Hungary Operational Programme (CHOP) of the Hungarian National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) 2007-2013. As for the previous operation, the proposed loan will support the State’s contribution to the entire CHOP for the period 2007-2013 and will be implemented by the National Development Agency.
Central Hungary is fully covered by the Regional Competitiveness and Employment Objective. The priorities axis (PA) of the CHOP are:
- PA1: Knowledge based economy (development of research centers, SMEs, start-ups, industrial parks, innovations) – some 27.7% of the funds;
- PA2: Access to TENs and regional road network – some 22% of the funds;
- PA3: Tourism – some 13% of the funds;
- PA4: Health and social care, education, public administration – some 19% of the funds);
- PA5: Urban and rural development (regeneration, settlements) – some 15ù of the funds;
- PA6: Technical assistance (administration) some 3.6% of the funds.
Hungary as a EU Member State has harmonized its environmental legislation with the EU Directives. All schemes financed by the Bank will be subject to environmental screening in accordance with the implementation procedures established for the Central Hungary Operational Programme.
EU Directives have been generally transposed into national Hungarian legislation. Tenders will be organized in compliance with EU requirements, a precondition for EU grant support.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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