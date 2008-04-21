REGIONAL OPERATIONAL PROGRAMS 2007-13

Co-financing with the EU Commission’s funds of priority investments under the Central Hungary Operational Programme (CHOP) of the Hungarian National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) 2007-2013. As for the previous operation, the proposed loan will support the State’s contribution to the entire CHOP for the period 2007-2013 and will be implemented by the National Development Agency.

Central Hungary is fully covered by the Regional Competitiveness and Employment Objective. The priorities axis (PA) of the CHOP are:

- PA1: Knowledge based economy (development of research centers, SMEs, start-ups, industrial parks, innovations) – some 27.7% of the funds;

- PA2: Access to TENs and regional road network – some 22% of the funds;

- PA3: Tourism – some 13% of the funds;

- PA4: Health and social care, education, public administration – some 19% of the funds);

- PA5: Urban and rural development (regeneration, settlements) – some 15ù of the funds;

- PA6: Technical assistance (administration) some 3.6% of the funds.