Mombasa-Nairobi Transmission Line

Summary sheet
Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETCo)
Construction of a 450 km long 400 kV double-circuit power transmission line from Mombasa to Nairobi, construction of a 19 km 220 kV double-circuit line in Nairobi area, and expansion of substations in both Nairobi and Mombasa.
The project is primarily intended to transfer power generated in the coast area to the main load centre around Nairobi, the capital. The Government of Kenya’s electrification target is to add 1 million consumers to the grid over the next 5 years. This will require substantial investments in both generation and transmission. Substantial new thermal generation capacity is planned in Mombasa. The project is designed to evacuate this new power capacity to Nairobi.
Due to the project’s characteristics, the Kenyan legislation requires an environmental impact assessment. A consultant has therefore prepared an EIA report which identifies a number of issues such as the vicinity of a national park and the need of moving up to 280 households. Public consultations have highlighted the need for adequate and timely compensation of affected people. The environmental authority has issued its approval of the project.
Procurement of supplies envisaged to be financed by the EIB will be in line with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement to which the promoter is familiar. Other contracts will also be tendered internationally, in line with the rules of the other lenders involved.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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