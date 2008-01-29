ENAGAS ESPANA III

Summary sheet
The project comprises the promoter’s investment programme during 2007-2011 in the natural gas sector in Spain. It consists to a large extent of Energy-TEN projects of common interest, including priority TEN projects with regard to LNG import, gas transmission and underground storage. The programme components are dispersed throughout the country including the Balearic and Canary archipelagoes.
The purpose is to meet growing gas demand and to improve the country’s security of supply through investments in new LNG re-gasification installations, gas transmission pipelines and underground storages.
All programme components will need environmental assessments as required in the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and amendments of 1997 and 2003. By their technical characteristics all components do fall under Annex I or II of the directive.
Investments under the programme are subject to the procurement procedures as defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sector.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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