Endesa Electricity Distribution IV

Summary sheet
The project involves the reinforcement and extension of the electricity distribution network in Spain, mostly in convergence regions, during the 2008-2009 period.
The project consists of an investment programme with the purpose to cater for growing electricity demand, improve quality and reliability of supply, reduce technical losses and comply with legal and regulatory requirements.
The investment programme comprises mainly substations, medium and low voltage overhead lines, cables, and transformers, most of them extensions to the existing network and expected to have limited visual effects. The large majority of project schemes fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC amended 97/11/EC. Several project components might fall under Annex I. The promoter prepares systematically environmental studies for all new power lines and substations and submits them with the investment proposals to the competent authorities. For any investment requiring an EIA, the Bank will ensure access to the Non-Technical Summary.
The promoter follows EU public procurement procedures in accordance with the Utilities Directive 93/38/EC for contract thresholds below those established in Coordinating procurement procedures Directive 2004/17/EC. As standard practice, the promoter periodically publishes tender notices for the prequalification of suppliers and for the award of tenders in the EC Official Journal and in the Boletín Official del Estado (BOE), the Spanish official journal. The promoter has committed himself to implement a uniform procurement procedure that complies with the Directive.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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