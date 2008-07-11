ADP Roissy Satellite S4

Summary sheet
The project comprises the development of a new satellite terminal S4 in Paris - Charles De Gaulle airport and associated infrastructure and extension of the automated people mover system and is designed to serve predominantly the long-haul market.
The project will complement Terminals 2E and F as well as satellite S3. The S3 is open since 2007 and is being financed by the Bank.
The project is classified under Annex II of Council Directive 85/337, as amended, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority on whether or not formal Environmental Impact Assessment process is required. The project comprises expansion of the existing terminal system and is located within the airport boundaries. The Bank will assess the environmental and social impact of the project to ensure compliance with both EIA and Habitats directives.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement directives, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Jornal, as and where appropriate and will examine the procurement procedures during appraisal.
Aéroports/installations aéroports.
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