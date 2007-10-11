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SOUTHMEAD HOSPITAL (BRISTOL) PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 286,908,574.87
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 286,908,574.87
Health : € 286,908,574.87
Signature date(s)
25/02/2010 : € 286,908,574.87
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/02/2010
20070366
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Southmead Hospital (Bristol) PPP
North Bristol NHS Trust.
The Trust is a public body corporate employing nearly 8,500 staff and is responsible for the provision of medical services to a population of approximately 400,000 in the North Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset regions of England.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of senior debt.
GBP 400 million. (EUR 590 million.)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction of a 947 bed acute hospital and a 28 bed community hospital on the Southmead site in Bristol, combined with the provision of (hard) facilities management services.

The project will centralize and streamline the clinical services of the Trust, which are now scattered over two separate sites and it will address the current sub-standard environments. The facilities are planned to open in 2013.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The selected PFI provider will be responsible for obtaining and implementing all development consents, including full planning permission. The project is supported by an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The hospital project is procured in accordance with relevant EU Directives. It is expected that the preferred bidder will be selected by mid 2008.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications