Southmead Hospital (Bristol) PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Trust is a public body corporate employing nearly 8,500 staff and is responsible for the provision of medical services to a population of approximately 400,000 in the North Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset regions of England.
The construction of a 947 bed acute hospital and a 28 bed community hospital on the Southmead site in Bristol, combined with the provision of (hard) facilities management services.
The project will centralize and streamline the clinical services of the Trust, which are now scattered over two separate sites and it will address the current sub-standard environments. The facilities are planned to open in 2013.
The selected PFI provider will be responsible for obtaining and implementing all development consents, including full planning permission. The project is supported by an Environmental Impact Assessment.
The hospital project is procured in accordance with relevant EU Directives. It is expected that the preferred bidder will be selected by mid 2008.
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