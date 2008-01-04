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MYKOLAYIV VODOKANAL

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 23,650,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 23,650,000
Water, sewerage : € 23,650,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2018 : € 8,110,000
2/02/2010 : € 15,540,000
(*) Including a € 8,110,000 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP
Other links
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYKOLAYIV VODOKANAL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Related press
Ukraine: EUR 115.5 million for environmental and small and medium-sized investments
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign EUR 5.11m funding agreement to support Mykolayiv Vodokanal water project

Summary sheet

Release date
4 January 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/02/2010
20070347
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mykolayiv Vodokanal
Mykolayiv Vodokanal, which is the municipal utility of the City of Mykolayiv for water supply as well as for wastewater collection and treatment. Mykolaiv is the 9th largest city in Ukraine with a population of approximately 510 000.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 16 million.
EUR 32 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes emergency and efficiency-generating measures both for water supply as well as wastewater collection and treatment.

The overall objective of the project is to improve water supply services and contribute to safeguarding the natural environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project would make considerable progress toward reaching national and EU standards for drinking water and wastewater discharge, although it will not be sufficient to guarantee full compliance in the short term. However, the measures under the project will generate significant improvements and are planned to be followed by a medium to long-term investment plan, which will bring the city into compliance. The project is also expected to provide benefits in terms of climate change mitigation.

Procurement will be in line with EIB procurement guidelines. Use of technical assistance will secure that the promoter is able to follow such guidelines.

Related documents
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYKOLAYIV VODOKANAL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EUR 115.5 million for environmental and small and medium-sized investments
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign EUR 5.11m funding agreement to support Mykolayiv Vodokanal water project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYKOLAYIV VODOKANAL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Publication Date
29 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131785715
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20070347
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYKOLAYIV VODOKANAL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report
Other links
Summary sheet
Mykolayiv Vodokanal
Data sheet
MYKOLAYIV VODOKANAL
Related press
Ukraine: EUR 115.5 million for environmental and small and medium-sized investments
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign EUR 5.11m funding agreement to support Mykolayiv Vodokanal water project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EUR 115.5 million for environmental and small and medium-sized investments
Related press
Ukraine: EIB and multi-donor fund E5P sign EUR 5.11m funding agreement to support Mykolayiv Vodokanal water project
Other links
Related public register
29/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MYKOLAYIV VODOKANAL - Environmental Impact Assessment Report

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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