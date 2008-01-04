Mykolayiv Vodokanal

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Summary sheet
The project includes emergency and efficiency-generating measures both for water supply as well as wastewater collection and treatment.
The overall objective of the project is to improve water supply services and contribute to safeguarding the natural environment.
The project would make considerable progress toward reaching national and EU standards for drinking water and wastewater discharge, although it will not be sufficient to guarantee full compliance in the short term. However, the measures under the project will generate significant improvements and are planned to be followed by a medium to long-term investment plan, which will bring the city into compliance. The project is also expected to provide benefits in terms of climate change mitigation.
Procurement will be in line with EIB procurement guidelines. Use of technical assistance will secure that the promoter is able to follow such guidelines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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