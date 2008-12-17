EDF ELECTRICITE DOM

Summary sheet
EDF Electricité de France SA
The project consists of a replacement, modernisation and capacity extension program of the electricity generation park in four Départments d’Outre Mer (DOM) of France, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Réunion and Guyana. It concerns 38 oil-fired generation units ranging from 5-40 MWe.
The purpose of the investments is to comply with new legislation that imposes tighter emission limits as of 2010, meet the electricity demand growth, and guarantee the quality/reliability and security of supply.
Three project components subject to the Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC with its amendments are power plants of Bellefontaine B in Martinique, Point Jarry in Guadelope and Port Est in Reunion. The remainder of the project components consisting of up to 23 power plant sites are subject to Annex II. The detailed EIA screening procedures, EIA procedures, EIA results and required mitigating measures will be reviewed during appraisal. The promoter’s environmental procedures and the project’s possible effects to the protected sites or species will as well be reviewed.
The promoter is subject to public sector procurement rules of EU legislation on procurement (Directive 2004/17/EC).
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