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EDF ELECTRICITE DOM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2009 : € 500,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2009
20070240
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDF Electricité DOM

EDF Electricité de France SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million.
EUR 930 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a replacement, modernisation and capacity extension program of the electricity generation park in four Départments d’Outre Mer (DOM) of France, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Réunion and Guyana. It concerns 38 oil-fired generation units ranging from 5-40 MWe.

The purpose of the investments is to comply with new legislation that imposes tighter emission limits as of 2010, meet the electricity demand growth, and guarantee the quality/reliability and security of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Three project components subject to the Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC with its amendments are power plants of Bellefontaine B in Martinique, Point Jarry in Guadelope and Port Est in Reunion. The remainder of the project components consisting of up to 23 power plant sites are subject to Annex II. The detailed EIA screening procedures, EIA procedures, EIA results and required mitigating measures will be reviewed during appraisal. The promoter’s environmental procedures and the project’s possible effects to the protected sites or species will as well be reviewed.

The promoter is subject to public sector procurement rules of EU legislation on procurement (Directive 2004/17/EC).

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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