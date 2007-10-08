Gasunie Transmission Grid Upgrade-TEN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project will expand the capacity of the Dutch gas transmission system and strengthen the Netherlands' position as the gas "roundabout" of Northwest Europe. It involves in particular the construction and operation of about 300 km of new high-pressure gas pipeline looping sections and of two new gas compression stations.
The project will expand the gas transmission capacity in the Netherlands to meet growing domestic demand and to transit additional gas volumes from new supply sources such as the Nordstream pipeline through the Baltic Sea or new LNG terminals in Rotterdam to the Western Europe and the UK markets. It will contribute to the further integration of the European gas market and to the increased security of supply.
All of the project schemes fall under Annex I category of the EC directive 85/337 and its amendment [1] and thus shall require an Environmental Impact Assessment. The promoter has started the EIA process in 2006 by submitting to the competent authority and the public a scoping document covering its entire investment programme for the period 2007 to 2012, in line with the requirement of the SEA directive 2001/42/EC. In parallel five individual EIA's are being carried out for each of the main project schemes that will form part of the relevant regional permit applications. The EIA process is ongoing and should be concluded (environmental consent) in December 2007
The promoter is a public utility operating under exclusive rights and therefore it follows the requirements of the procurement directive 2004/17/EC. The main contracts for the project will be subject to open or restricted international procedures with publication in the OJEU of the relevant tender or pre-qualification notices.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.