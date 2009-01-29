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ETED POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 26,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Dominican Republic : € 26,800,000
Energy : € 26,800,000
Signature date(s)
1/11/2010 : € 26,800,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.1.1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Chapters 4 - 8 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - List of annexes - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.1.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 4 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Chapters 1 - 3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Prologue - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 138kV Cabral substation - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 138 kV line Pizarrete - Cruce San Juan II (Cruce de Azua) with substation CSJ II - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Línea de Transmisión LT 138 kV, Julio Sauri – Paraíso - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Subestacion 138/69 kV Cruce Cabral - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 345 kV component - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Subestación Cruce de Cabral - ES
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB to support USD 112m transmission network

Summary sheet

Release date
29 January 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/11/2010
20070230
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETED Power Transmission

Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica Dominicana

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Extension of high voltage transmission network with 138 kV lines and substations in the South-western region of the Dominican Republic.

The reinforcement of the transmission system will be designed to accommodate the development of other renewable energy projects in the region. The project will cover peak electricity demand and it is part of an integrated plan for the electricity sector in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will verify that the impact of the project is in line with the EU and the Bank’s principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

The Promoter will comply with the Bank’s procurement guidelines when tendering contracts proposed for part-financing by the Bank.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.1.1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Chapters 4 - 8 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - List of annexes - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.1.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 4 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Chapters 1 - 3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Prologue - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 138kV Cabral substation - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 138 kV line Pizarrete - Cruce San Juan II (Cruce de Azua) with substation CSJ II - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Línea de Transmisión LT 138 kV, Julio Sauri – Paraíso - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Subestacion 138/69 kV Cruce Cabral - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 345 kV component - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Subestación Cruce de Cabral - ES
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB to support USD 112m transmission network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Dominican Republic: EIB to support USD 112m transmission network
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.1.1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Chapters 4 - 8 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - List of annexes - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 2.1.2 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 4 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Chapters 1 - 3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.3 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Annex 3.1 - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Línea de Transmissión 138 kV S/E Pizarrete - Los Montones - Prologue - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 138kV Cabral substation - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 138 kV line Pizarrete - Cruce San Juan II (Cruce de Azua) with substation CSJ II - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Línea de Transmisión LT 138 kV, Julio Sauri – Paraíso - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Subestacion 138/69 kV Cruce Cabral - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for 345 kV component - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Subestación Cruce de Cabral - ES

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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