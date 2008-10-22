Kesrwan Water and Wastewater Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Government of Lebanon through the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR)
The project concerns the development of water and wastewater facilities in the greater Kesrwan area. The components financed by the EIB include the construction of a wastewater treatment plant, a sea outfall and the related networks.
As signatory to the Barcelona Convention, Lebanon is required to have secondary wastewater treatment plants for coastal population centres of 100 ,000 people or more. The project aims to protect the coastal waters of Kesrwan and inland water sources from contamination and exposure to untreated sewage.
The project has an overall positive environmental impact. All investments financed from the resources made available by the Bank are required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be acceptable, in environmental terms, to the Bank in line, as appropriate, with the EU Environmental policy and legislation. Within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive. An existing environmental assessment will be up-dated by the promoter before disbursement.
The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines to Investment Loans will apply.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.