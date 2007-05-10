Termovalorizzatore Torino

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The implementation of a large-scale waste incineration plant for the treatment of non-hazardous, residual municipal solid waste, designed to co-generate electricity and heat. Further on, the project will comprise the first section of a dedicated landfill to dispose inert residues of waste combustion.
The objectives are improved waste management and rational use of energy in line with the provincial waste management plan of 2005.
The projected waste incineration plant falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, while the landfill falls under Annex II. The details of the environmental procedures followed for all project components including the results of EIAs, public consultation, and proposed mitigating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will examine the procurement procedures during appraisal and will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement Directive (2004/18/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Electricity, Gas and Water Supply
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