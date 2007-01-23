TRANVIA DE ZARAGOZA PPP

Summary sheet
SPV: City of Zaragoza (20%)-Private Partner (80%)
The project concerns the construction and operation of a new 13 km tramway line in the city of Zaragoza, including the realisation of 25 stations and the acquisition of the rolling stock. The new infrastructure will connect Valdespartera, in the southern part of the city, to the Parque Goya in the northern part of the city.
The project will contribute to regional development by improving traffic conditions and the urban environment in Zaragoza.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive under which the need for a full Environmental Impact Assessment is decided by the Competent Authority according to the national legislation. The promoter will be required to provide evidence about any decision taken in this respect.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures including publication in the EU Official Journal (in this particular case, Directive 2004/17/CE). As usual, the Bank will include a clause to this effect in the finance contract. However, all contracts over the relevant EU Directive thresholds will be tendered in accordance with EU law.
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