VOIRIES PRIORITAIRES V

Summary sheet
The project consists of the rehabilitation and upgrading of urban road network infrastructure in Greater Tunis (interchanges and main arterial routes) and the cities of Grombalia, Sfax, Kasserine and Gafsa (city bypasses and partial upgrading of main arterial routes).
It will contribute to the structure of the existing urban road network and to improving traffic conditions in the areas concerned. The steady growth in traffic requires constant upgrading of the country’s road infrastructure, which is a prerequisite for Tunisia's continued development.
Apart from the inevitable disruption during the construction period, especially for road traffic affected by the sub-projects located in Greater Tunis, the project’s environmental impact will be limited.
The different components of the project will be put out to international tender, with publication in the OJEU.
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