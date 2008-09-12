Wind Farm Gulf of el Zayt

Summary sheet
The project concerns the studies, design, construction, commissioning and operation of a large-size (up to 200 MWe) onshore windfarm. The site of a size of about 36 km² is characterised by very favourable wind resources (expected load factor ~45%) from mainly the north-west direction. The project is part of a larger national programme in the same region to further expand power generation from renewable energy in Egypt. Co-financing with other European institutions is envisaged.
The project will contribute to meet growing electricity demand using sustainable wind energy resources. The project is fully in line with the strategic objectives set for the external mandate in general (environmental sustainability, climate change mitigation), and for the FEMIP mandate in particular (energy, EU regional and common interest). The project contributes to the development of renewable energy in Egypt, one of the stated objectives of the country’s energy policy. The operation will also contribute to the Bank’s priority energy lending objectives related to renewable energy and external energy security and economic development.
If the project were located within the EU it would fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive. Environmental impact studies (EIS) have been prepared, covering the project site and a larger area, and complemented by a comprehensive bird migration study. Based on these studies the national competent authority has granted approval , subject to i.a. a satisfactory environmental monitoring programme.
Within the EU the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the OJEU. In line with the Bank’s principles and its statute, the promoter will have to follow the provisions of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and OJEU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank, if appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.