Tallinn Municipal Infrastructure

Summary sheet
City of Tallinn
The project consists of financing small and medium sized road improvement schemes forming part of the Municipality’s four-year investment programme from 2008 to 2011.
The road enhancement and reconstruction schemes will be located within the City of Tallinn, a Convergence objective region. The project will promote favourable conditions for economic and social development in line with the Bank’s criteria on sustainable cities.
Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the Promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the respect of their proper application both for the global programme and for each of the selected road schemes, including undertakings of SEA/EIA’s and an assessment of the requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with public disclosure and information policy of the Bank.
Compliance with the EU procurement Directives (namely 2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) and national laws shall be ensured. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Proper application of EU procedures by the Estonian authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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