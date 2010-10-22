Sviluppo Urbano Milano

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Comune di Milano
The framework loan is intended to finance a selected list of schemes included in the Public Work Program 2010-2012 of the Municipality of Milan. The schemes eligible for Bank financing will be selected in close cooperation with the Promoter.
The operation will contribute to facilitate the implementation of investment schemes that will contribute to the efficiency of the urban transport system and improve the quality of urban life from both an environmental and a social perspective.
The project includes a wide range of schemes, some of which may fall under Annex II of the Directive 85/337/CEE (as subsequently amended). However, most of the schemes included in the project are of small size and unlikely to require an EIA. The project is expected to have an overall net positive effect on the environment as well as important social benefits for the population and is unlikely to affect any Natura 2000 site. As the project consists of the financing of a program of investments, compliance of the main strategic plans with Directive 2001/42/EC will also be required.
The Promoter follows EU public procurement procedures. The Bank will require the contracts for the implementation of the projects to be tendered in compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2004/17/CE and Directive 2004/18/CE, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.