Warsaw-Gdynia Rail Rehabilitation TEN

Summary sheet
The project concerns a modernisation of sections of the existing E65 railway line (of approximately 350 km) between Warsaw and Gdynia on a priority TEN-T axis.
The E65 railway line is an important strategic link connecting the Port of Gdansk and the city of Gdynia with Warsaw. The modernisation of the line will involve the rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure, the condition of which has deteriorated over time, and the construction of some realignments for higher speeds.
The competent authority has decided that a formal EIA is required, in the context of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as modified by directives 97/11 and 2003/35. Issues of nature conservation are addressed within the framework of the EIA.
The project will include the provision of acoustic protection and passages for fauna as well as the upgrading of the drainage system, with provision of settlement ponds at certain locations for improving water quality prior to discharging to natural watercourses.
Transposition of EU Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC on procurement has been carried out in Poland in April 2006. Tenders for the works to be carried out in this project are expected to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union, OJEU.
Railways
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