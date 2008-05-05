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WARSAW-GDYNIA RAIL REHABILITATION TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2008 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2008
20060581
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Warsaw-Gdynia Rail Rehabilitation TEN
PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A. (PLK)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million.
EUR 2700 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a modernisation of sections of the existing E65 railway line (of approximately 350 km) between Warsaw and Gdynia on a priority TEN-T axis.

The E65 railway line is an important strategic link connecting the Port of Gdansk and the city of Gdynia with Warsaw. The modernisation of the line will involve the rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure, the condition of which has deteriorated over time, and the construction of some realignments for higher speeds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The competent authority has decided that a formal EIA is required, in the context of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as modified by directives 97/11 and 2003/35. Issues of nature conservation are addressed within the framework of the EIA.

The project will include the provision of acoustic protection and passages for fauna as well as the upgrading of the drainage system, with provision of settlement ponds at certain locations for improving water quality prior to discharging to natural watercourses.

Transposition of EU Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC on procurement has been carried out in Poland in April 2006. Tenders for the works to be carried out in this project are expected to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union, OJEU.

Comments

Railways

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications