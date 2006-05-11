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EDUCATION CO-FINANCING FACILITY (HU)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 300,000,000
Education : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2009 : € 150,000,000
14/12/2007 : € 150,000,000
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
7 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2007
20060511
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Education Co-financing Facility

Republic of Hungary, acting through the Ministry of Finance.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 300 million.
Approximately EUR 4.397 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consist of the co-financing with the EU commission’s funds of projects in the fields of education, training and employment under the Operational Programmes included in The New Hungary Development Plan (2007-13).

The projects and schemes to be co-financed by the Bank will be structured to meet the priorities set in the Infrastructure Renewal and Social Renewal Operational Programmes and shall contribute to assist Hungary in achieving further convergence in levels of social development with the rest of EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As new Member State Hungary has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. All investments that may benefit from EU support would need to fully comply with EU requirements. Given the nature of the projects to be financed environmental issues are expected to be minor.

Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, a precondition for EU grant support. Tender notices will be published, as appropriate, in the EU Official Journal.

Other links
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Hungary: EUR 350 million for the protection of forests and for employment
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EUR 350 million for the protection of forests and for employment
Related press
Hungary: EUR 400 Million to Support Environment, Transport, Education and RDI Projects
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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