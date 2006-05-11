EDUCATION CO-FINANCING FACILITY (HU)

Summary sheet
Republic of Hungary, acting through the Ministry of Finance.
The project consist of the co-financing with the EU commission’s funds of projects in the fields of education, training and employment under the Operational Programmes included in The New Hungary Development Plan (2007-13).
The projects and schemes to be co-financed by the Bank will be structured to meet the priorities set in the Infrastructure Renewal and Social Renewal Operational Programmes and shall contribute to assist Hungary in achieving further convergence in levels of social development with the rest of EU.
As new Member State Hungary has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. All investments that may benefit from EU support would need to fully comply with EU requirements. Given the nature of the projects to be financed environmental issues are expected to be minor.
Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, a precondition for EU grant support. Tender notices will be published, as appropriate, in the EU Official Journal.
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