Sofia Metro project

Summary sheet
The project consists of an extension of the metro line (7.2 km long) to the international Airport and the construction of the first sections of the second metro line connecting the Railway station and the city centre (4 km long). In addition the project foresees the improvement of the urban landscape and rehabilitation of boulevards in Sofia.
The project objectives are the development and modernisation of the public transport in Sofia and it will contribute to improving the quality of service to users and maintaining the attractiveness of public transport. In Sofia's local urban environment, which already shows a high level of traffic congestion, this should act as a sustainable alternative against a further shift from public to individual transport and thus improve the quality of the urban environment.
The project will develop underground transport and allow a reduction of energy consumption. It should therefore result in a reduction in greenhouse gases and contribute globally to mitigating against climate change. Overall the project should contribute to the improvement of the urban environment. All schemes benefiting from EIB support must fully comply with the EU environmental directives, in particular with regard to environmental impact assessment procedures. These issues will be reviewed during appraisal.
Contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as appropriate. These issues will be reviewed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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