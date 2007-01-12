Optimierung Abfallverwertung

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project relates to the extension of an existing, large-scale municipal solid waste incineration plant with two units and a capacity of 300,000 tonnes pro year. The expansion with a third unit will provide an additional treatment capacity of around 225,000 tonnes a year.
The Project will contribute to meeting the national and EU objectives of avoiding the landfill of biodegradable waste. It enables the rational recovery and use of energy from waste incineration through the production of steam for use in an existent adjacent conventional steam cycle power plant.
The Project is subject to an EIA according to Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EC amended 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Project will be designed in accordance with EU Directive 2000/76/EC (incineration of waste) and Best Available Technologies will be applied. Art 6(3) of the "Habitats" Directive 92/43/EEC in relation to any diverse impact on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000 protection sites) will be implemented.
Procedures for supply of works, equipment and services will follow the requirements as applicable per EU Directives on procurement and national legislation.
Solid waste treatment.
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