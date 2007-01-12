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OPTIMIERUNG ABFALLVERWERTUNG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 12,000,000
Solid waste : € 48,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2009 : € 6,000,000
26/09/2007 : € 6,000,000
5/03/2009 : € 24,000,000
26/09/2007 : € 24,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Summary sheet

Release date
12 January 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2007
20060437
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Optimierung Abfallverwertung
AVN Abfallverwertung Niederösterreich Ges.m.b.H., which is 100% owned by ENV Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 65 million.
Around EUR 130 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project relates to the extension of an existing, large-scale municipal solid waste incineration plant with two units and a capacity of 300,000 tonnes pro year. The expansion with a third unit will provide an additional treatment capacity of around 225,000 tonnes a year.

The Project will contribute to meeting the national and EU objectives of avoiding the landfill of biodegradable waste. It enables the rational recovery and use of energy from waste incineration through the production of steam for use in an existent adjacent conventional steam cycle power plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project is subject to an EIA according to Annex I of the Directive 85/337/EC amended 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The Project will be designed in accordance with EU Directive 2000/76/EC (incineration of waste) and Best Available Technologies will be applied. Art 6(3) of the "Habitats" Directive 92/43/EEC in relation to any diverse impact on nature conservation sites (Natura 2000 protection sites) will be implemented.

Procedures for supply of works, equipment and services will follow the requirements as applicable per EU Directives on procurement and national legislation.

Comments

Solid waste treatment.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications