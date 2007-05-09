GATE LNG TERMINAL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Koninklijke Vopak
Rotterdam
(contact: Marlies Janssen)
- Gasunie
Groningen
(contact: Janneke Hermes)
The project concerns the construction of a new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal in the Port of Rotterdam. It will be located on the reclaimed Maasvlakte industrial area, adjacent to the existing Maasvlakte Oil Terminal close to the port entrance.
The project will increase EU gas import capacity and contribute to meeting the gap resulting from growing demand and declining indigenous gas production. It will also enhance the security of supply by allowing imports from a growing number of LNG producing countries.
The promoter has carried out an EIA in line with the requirements of EU directive (85/337/EC) and obtained the relevant environmental permit.
The promoter follows the requirements of the procurement directive EC/2004/17 for public undertakings operating in the gas sector. The project will be implemented under a fixed lump sum EPC contract that will be awarded after restricted international tendering of pre-qualified companies. A pre-qualification notice was published in the OJEU in July 2006.
Regasification of natural gas.
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