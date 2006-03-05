Don Gnocchi Healthcare & Research

Summary sheet
The project refers to the promoter's 2006-2011 investment plan, comprising the construction of two long-term care and research-training facilities and the restructuring and refurbishment of 31 existing buildings already operated by the Foundation.
Financing of the investment programme in new healthcare and research facilities of the Foundation.
Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as amended by 2003/35, does not specifically mention healthcare centres and clinics, but these could in some circumstances be seen as urban development projects (thus falling under Annex II of the Directive). The basis for requesting an EIA by the competent authorities will be verified during project appraisal.
Being a private entity, the Promoter is not obliged to follow public procurement procedures, unless it receives public money (structural funds, regional funds, etc.) to co-finance the works. Such cases will be verified during appraisal.
Research & Development.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.