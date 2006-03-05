Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DON GNOCCHI HEALTHCARE & RESEARCH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Health : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/06/2007 : € 30,000,000
25/06/2010 : € 120,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
7 May 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/06/2007
20060305
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Don Gnocchi Healthcare & Research
"Fondazione Don Carlo Gnocchi Onlus" (hereafter the "Foundation") is a not-for-profit organisation, created in 1945 to provide care, rehabilitation and social integration to WWII orphans and severely injured children. The Foundation manages today a network of 31 facilities of care and rehabilitation throughout Italy and is at the forefront of clinical research in the field of rehabilitation. All centres are accredited by the Italian National Healthcare System (SSN) and two of them are also recognised as Institutions of Hospitalisation and Scientific Care (IRCCS).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project refers to the promoter's 2006-2011 investment plan, comprising the construction of two long-term care and research-training facilities and the restructuring and refurbishment of 31 existing buildings already operated by the Foundation.

Financing of the investment programme in new healthcare and research facilities of the Foundation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as amended by 2003/35, does not specifically mention healthcare centres and clinics, but these could in some circumstances be seen as urban development projects (thus falling under Annex II of the Directive). The basis for requesting an EIA by the competent authorities will be verified during project appraisal.

Being a private entity, the Promoter is not obliged to follow public procurement procedures, unless it receives public money (structural funds, regional funds, etc.) to co-finance the works. Such cases will be verified during appraisal.

Comments

Research & Development.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications