Manchester Waste PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Design, construction, operation and maintenance of an integrated waste management service for the treatment and disposal of municipal waste in Greater Manchester, an Objective 2 area in North West England.
The project aims to assist the regional waste disposal authority in gradually achieving its targets of 50% recycling/composting and 65% diversion from landfill by 2020 in accordance with new national requirements and EU waste policy.
The project will have environmental benefits, increasing levels of recycling and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill. The project is in particular driven by the reduction targets for biodegradable waste going to landfills, as set out in Art 5.1 of the Landfill Directive (99/31/EC). These targets shall be achieved by means of recycling and composting. Thereby, the integrated waste management scheme will progressively reduce adverse effects on the environment, improve local amenity and reduce risks to public health. The waste management facilities included in the project fall by virtue of their technical characteristics under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
As is standard for UK PFIs, the project has been procured in accordance with relevant EU Directives.
Environment.
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