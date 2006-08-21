Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MANCHESTER WASTE PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 195,380,023.21
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 195,380,023.21
Solid waste : € 195,380,023.21
Signature date(s)
8/04/2009 : € 88,120,005.81
8/04/2009 : € 107,260,017.4
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Greater Manchester Waste PPP Project achieves financial close with help of GBP 182m EIB loan

Summary sheet

Release date
21 August 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/04/2009
20060299
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Manchester Waste PPP
Greater Manchester Waste Disposal Authority (GMWDA), one of seven statutory waste disposal authorities created under the Local Government Act 1985 to carry out the waste management functions and duties of the Metropolitan County Councils after their abolition in 1986. GMWDA serves approximately 958 000 households with a population of 2.23 million.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of senior debt
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Design, construction, operation and maintenance of an integrated waste management service for the treatment and disposal of municipal waste in Greater Manchester, an Objective 2 area in North West England.

The project aims to assist the regional waste disposal authority in gradually achieving its targets of 50% recycling/composting and 65% diversion from landfill by 2020 in accordance with new national requirements and EU waste policy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have environmental benefits, increasing levels of recycling and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill. The project is in particular driven by the reduction targets for biodegradable waste going to landfills, as set out in Art 5.1 of the Landfill Directive (99/31/EC). These targets shall be achieved by means of recycling and composting. Thereby, the integrated waste management scheme will progressively reduce adverse effects on the environment, improve local amenity and reduce risks to public health. The waste management facilities included in the project fall by virtue of their technical characteristics under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.

As is standard for UK PFIs, the project has been procured in accordance with relevant EU Directives.

Comments

Environment.

Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Greater Manchester Waste PPP Project achieves financial close with help of GBP 182m EIB loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Greater Manchester Waste PPP Project achieves financial close with help of GBP 182m EIB loan
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications