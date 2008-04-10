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INGA POWER REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Congo (Democratic Republic) : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2008 : € 55,000,000
10/12/2008 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
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Democratic Republic of Congo benefits from EIB support for first time since 1986

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2008
20060268
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Inga Power Rehabilitation Project

DRC Government / SNEL
Contact point: Mr Yengo Massampu, Director General, SNEL

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million.
EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the rehabilitation of the existing Inga Power plants and associated transmission and distribution infrastructure in the Kinshasa region and Katanga. These will include inter alia the construction of a new transmission line between Inga and Kinshasa and the rehabilitation of 3 sub-stations in the Katanga region.

The Government and SNEL want to increase the reliability and quantity of supply of electricity from Inga for both export and domestic markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to Environmental and Social Impact Assessment procedure, acceptable to the financing institutions, including the EIB. The promoter has set up a specific Environmental and Social Management Unit to monitor the impacts of the project. Overall, the environmental risk management of the project is acceptable.

The Bank will require that the procurement of Bank-financed contracts be done according to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The other contracts (expected to be financed in parallel by WB and AfDB) will be purchased according to the respective rules of these institutions.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
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Democratic Republic of Congo benefits from EIB support for first time since 1986

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Democratic Republic of Congo benefits from EIB support for first time since 1986
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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