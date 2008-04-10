INGA POWER REHABILITATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
DRC Government / SNEL
Contact point: Mr Yengo Massampu, Director General, SNEL
The project consists of the rehabilitation of the existing Inga Power plants and associated transmission and distribution infrastructure in the Kinshasa region and Katanga. These will include inter alia the construction of a new transmission line between Inga and Kinshasa and the rehabilitation of 3 sub-stations in the Katanga region.
The Government and SNEL want to increase the reliability and quantity of supply of electricity from Inga for both export and domestic markets.
The project has been subject to Environmental and Social Impact Assessment procedure, acceptable to the financing institutions, including the EIB. The promoter has set up a specific Environmental and Social Management Unit to monitor the impacts of the project. Overall, the environmental risk management of the project is acceptable.
The Bank will require that the procurement of Bank-financed contracts be done according to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. The other contracts (expected to be financed in parallel by WB and AfDB) will be purchased according to the respective rules of these institutions.
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