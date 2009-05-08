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KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 83,127,613.48
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 83,127,613.48
Water, sewerage : € 83,127,613.48
Signature date(s)
8/03/2010 : € 83,127,613.48
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Sludge Thermal Treatment Plant in Krakow
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Tyniec
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Rehabilitation of ponds at Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Kujawy
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with PLN 330 million upgrade of Kraków’s waste water infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/03/2010
20060253
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Krakow Water & Wastewater Project

Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Wodociągów i Kanalizacji S.A. w Krakowie (MPWiK Krakow)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to PLN 325 million. (EUR 70 million.)
Indicative amount up to PLN 657.4 million. (EUR 139.78 million.)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Improvement of the quality and reliability of the water and sewerage infrastructure in the Municipality of Krakow by its extension and modernisation.

The project consists of a large number of investments, which fall under the promoter’s capital programme for the 2009-2013 period. This programme is driven by the need to i) renew and extend the existing asset base, ii) raise operating efficiency, iii) secure supply and service to customers and iv) raise the quality of potable water supplied to comply with EU Directives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of a number of investments in water and wastewater assets. It is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment. As such it is eligible for Bank financing under Article 267, paragraph (c), of the EU treaty. Compliance with SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Directive 97/11/EC (EIA Directive) and Directive 92/43/EEC (Habitats Directive) amongst other applicable EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.

The project falls under EU Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004. MPWiK Krakow’s procurement procedures will have to be assessed during appraisal.

Related documents
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Sludge Thermal Treatment Plant in Krakow
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Tyniec
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Rehabilitation of ponds at Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Kujawy
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with PLN 330 million upgrade of Kraków’s waste water infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Sludge Thermal Treatment Plant in Krakow
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60675810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20060253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Publication Date
25 Aug 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68250147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20060253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Tyniec
Publication Date
30 Aug 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68347467
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20060253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Rehabilitation of ponds at Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Publication Date
25 Aug 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68254240
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20060253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Kujawy
Publication Date
25 Aug 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68256788
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20060253
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Sludge Thermal Treatment Plant in Krakow
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Tyniec
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Rehabilitation of ponds at Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Kujawy
Other links
Summary sheet
Krakow Water & Wastewater Project
Data sheet
KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with PLN 330 million upgrade of Kraków’s waste water infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports with PLN 330 million upgrade of Kraków’s waste water infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Sludge Thermal Treatment Plant in Krakow
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Related public register
30/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Tyniec
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Rehabilitation of ponds at Wastewater Treatment Plant Plaszow
Related public register
25/08/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - KRAKOW WATER & WASTEWATER - Wastewater Treatment Plant Kujawy

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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