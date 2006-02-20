SOLVAY PHARMACEUTICALS R&D

Summary sheet
The project encompasses the promoter’s R&D related activities and investments in the pharmaceuticals sector over a period of up to 3 years.
The project will support the promoter’s activities aiming at bringing a number of promising medicinal products currently in its pipeline through the pre-clinical and clinical development phases. As such the project will underpin the diversification of the promoter’s business.
R&D activities will be carried out in the existing facilities, making use of the existing laboratories and pilot plants and an EIA, therefore, is not explicitly required by EU Directive 97/11. The environmental procedures of the promoter will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The appraisal will confirm if the procedure is in the best interest of the project and satisfies the EIB’s procurement policy in terms of non-discrimination of suppliers and promotion of international competition.
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.