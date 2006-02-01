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MALAWI PERI-URBAN WATER & SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,750,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malawi : € 15,750,000
Water, sewerage : € 15,750,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2008 : € 15,750,000
Other links
Related press
EU and EIB fund Malawi water and sanitation project

Summary sheet

Release date
14 March 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2008
20060201
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Malawi Peri-Urban Water and Sanitation
Blantyre Water Board, Blantyre 3, MalawiLilongwe Water Board, Lilongwe, Malawi
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 16 million.
EUR 32 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Assist Blantyre and Lilongwe Water Boards (Malawi) to provide basic water services to low income areas of both cities and improve their efficiency. Project approved by the ACP EU Water Facility (2nd call) for a grant, with the EIB as applicant.

Assist Blantyre and Lilongwe Water Boards (Malawi) to provide basic water services to low income areas of both cities and improve their efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed works concern the rehabilitation of existing water intake and transmission facilities and are unlikely to cause significant impact on the environment.

All contracts will be procured under EIB procurement rules.

Other links
Related press
EU and EIB fund Malawi water and sanitation project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EU and EIB fund Malawi water and sanitation project
Other links

Photogallery

Improvement and extension of water and sanitation infrastructure in Malawi’s two largest cities, Lilongwe and Blantyre
Malawi Peri-Urban Water & Sanitation
©EIB
Improvement and extension of water and sanitation infrastructure in Malawi’s two largest cities, Lilongwe and Blantyre
Malawi Peri-Urban Water & Sanitation
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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