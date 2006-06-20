Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

METROPOLITANA DI ROMA - LINEA C

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 1,000,000,000
Transport : € 1,000,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/06/2010 : € 230,843,000
12/12/2007 : € 280,000,000
25/06/2010 : € 489,157,000

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2007
20060174
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Metropolitana di Roma – Linea C
Società per la Realizzazione delle Metropolitane della Città di Roma a r.l.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be determined
EUR 3 000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project would consist of the extension of the underground network and include the rolling stock required to operate the new line.

The project would improve the public transport system of Rome and hence reduce private car usage. Reliable and environmentally friendly metro rail service will be extended to densely populated neighbourhoods in the north of the city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project woukd fall within the scope of Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). It would contribute to limit the adverse effects of car traffic (noise, congestion, smoke, greenhouse gases). Based on a decision of the Italian authorities, a full EIA is being carried out.

The promoter is subject to and follows EU public procurement directives (92/50/EEC and 93/36-37/EEC). All contracts over the relevant EU directives thresholds have been or will be assigned in accordance with EU law, with publication of notices in the OJEU.

Comments

Environment: enhancing urban environment - sustainable urban transport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications