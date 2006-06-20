Metropolitana di Roma – Linea C

Summary sheet
The proposed project would consist of the extension of the underground network and include the rolling stock required to operate the new line.
The project would improve the public transport system of Rome and hence reduce private car usage. Reliable and environmentally friendly metro rail service will be extended to densely populated neighbourhoods in the north of the city.
The project woukd fall within the scope of Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). It would contribute to limit the adverse effects of car traffic (noise, congestion, smoke, greenhouse gases). Based on a decision of the Italian authorities, a full EIA is being carried out.
The promoter is subject to and follows EU public procurement directives (92/50/EEC and 93/36-37/EEC). All contracts over the relevant EU directives thresholds have been or will be assigned in accordance with EU law, with publication of notices in the OJEU.
Environment: enhancing urban environment - sustainable urban transport
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