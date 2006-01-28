Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

OMVG - INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 102,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 20,000,000
Guinea : € 82,000,000
Energy : € 102,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2022 : € 17,000,000
23/11/2015 : € 20,000,000
23/11/2015 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Identification des zones exemptées d’un plan de réinstallation
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation
Related public register
02/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de transport d'éléctricité Sénégal
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Electrical substations in Gambia
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de l'interconnection en Guinée
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Gambia
Related public register
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acção de Reinstalação (PAR)
Related public register
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acções de Reassentamento (PAR)
Related public register
28/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Postes de transformation électrique en Guinée
Related press
West Africa Interconnection: EIB finances OMVG’s energy project with €85 million global loan

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2015
20060128
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
ORGANISATION POUR LA MISE EN VALEUR DU FLEUVE GAMBIE (OMVG)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 102 million
EUR 426 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction de 930 km de lignes électriques à 225 kV et de 10 postes de transformation haute tension / moyenne tension permettant l’échange d’électricité entre les quatre pays membres de l’OMVG.

Le projet vise à atténuer le déficit chronique en électricité de ces pays et à favoriser le développement d’un marché régional d’échange d’énergie électrique. Il devrait permettre à moyen le développement du potentiel hydroélectrique de la Guinée. Le projet OMVG est la dernière liaison manquante pour interconnecter la région d’Afrique de l’Ouest. Sa mise en œuvre devrait intervenir entre 2016 et 2018.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet a fait l'objet d'études d'impact environnemental et social (EIES) appropriées. L'EIES mise à jour récemment reconnaît que certaines sections de la ligne de transmission traversent des zones écologiquement sensibles. Cependant, elle fournit des mesures d'atténuation et des options de routage adéquates.

La Banque s'assurera que la réalisation du projet se fasse dans le respect des règles de passation de marché de la BEI, comme stipulé dans son Guide de Passation des Marchés.

Comments

La disponibilité d’une électricité fiable, à faible coût et respectueuse de l’environnement est un préalable au développement des activités socio-économiques. Le projet OMVG est une des priorités du système d’Echange Electrique Ouest Africain (EEOA – WAPP).

Related documents
22/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Identification des zones exemptées d’un plan de réinstallation
27/09/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation
02/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de transport d'éléctricité Sénégal
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Electrical substations in Gambia
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de l'interconnection en Guinée
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Gambia
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acção de Reinstalação (PAR)
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acções de Reassentamento (PAR)
28/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Postes de transformation électrique en Guinée
Other links
Related press
West Africa Interconnection: EIB finances OMVG’s energy project with €85 million global loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
22 Jul 2015
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60471102
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
18 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63688019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Identification des zones exemptées d’un plan de réinstallation
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86916211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation
Publication Date
27 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87175475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de transport d'éléctricité Sénégal
Publication Date
2 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92732266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Electrical substations in Gambia
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92727718
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de l'interconnection en Guinée
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92729023
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Gambia
Publication Date
3 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
92729630
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acção de Reinstalação (PAR)
Publication Date
29 Nov 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124598508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acções de Reassentamento (PAR)
Publication Date
29 Nov 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124581777
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Postes de transformation électrique en Guinée
Publication Date
28 Nov 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124586823
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20060128
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Senegal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Identification des zones exemptées d’un plan de réinstallation
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation
Related public register
02/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de transport d'éléctricité Sénégal
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Electrical substations in Gambia
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de l'interconnection en Guinée
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Gambia
Related public register
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acção de Reinstalação (PAR)
Related public register
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acções de Reassentamento (PAR)
Related public register
28/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Postes de transformation électrique en Guinée
Other links
Summary sheet
OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Related press
West Africa Interconnection: EIB finances OMVG’s energy project with €85 million global loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
West Africa Interconnection: EIB finances OMVG’s energy project with €85 million global loan
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Identification des zones exemptées d’un plan de réinstallation
Related public register
27/09/2018 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Actions de Réinstallation
Related public register
02/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de transport d'éléctricité Sénégal
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Electrical substations in Gambia
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) des lignes de l'interconnection en Guinée
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Gambia
Related public register
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acção de Reinstalação (PAR)
Related public register
29/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plano de Acções de Reassentamento (PAR)
Related public register
28/11/2019 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - OMVG - INTERCONNECTION - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation (PAR) - Postes de transformation électrique en Guinée

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications