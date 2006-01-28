OMVG - INTERCONNECTION

Summary sheet
Construction de 930 km de lignes électriques à 225 kV et de 10 postes de transformation haute tension / moyenne tension permettant l’échange d’électricité entre les quatre pays membres de l’OMVG.
Le projet vise à atténuer le déficit chronique en électricité de ces pays et à favoriser le développement d’un marché régional d’échange d’énergie électrique. Il devrait permettre à moyen le développement du potentiel hydroélectrique de la Guinée. Le projet OMVG est la dernière liaison manquante pour interconnecter la région d’Afrique de l’Ouest. Sa mise en œuvre devrait intervenir entre 2016 et 2018.
Le projet a fait l'objet d'études d'impact environnemental et social (EIES) appropriées. L'EIES mise à jour récemment reconnaît que certaines sections de la ligne de transmission traversent des zones écologiquement sensibles. Cependant, elle fournit des mesures d'atténuation et des options de routage adéquates.
La Banque s'assurera que la réalisation du projet se fasse dans le respect des règles de passation de marché de la BEI, comme stipulé dans son Guide de Passation des Marchés.
La disponibilité d’une électricité fiable, à faible coût et respectueuse de l’environnement est un préalable au développement des activités socio-économiques. Le projet OMVG est une des priorités du système d’Echange Electrique Ouest Africain (EEOA – WAPP).
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