ENEL EFFICIENZA RETE

Summary sheet
A three-year investment programme comprising a large number of individual schemes to expand and modernise ED’s electricity distribution networks. Investments include replacement of overhead lines with underground cables, and other improvements to reduce environmental risk and improve safety.
Investments are aimed to renew, reinforce and extend ED’s electricity distribution networks to comply with licence obligations, to provide new customer connections and to improve network quality and reliability. Economic benefits include improved quality and security of supply, reducing system losses and the optimal use of generating capacity, contributing to improvements of the efficiency, quality and reliability of the electricity supply, reducing system losses and thus leading to significant energy savings. Investments will serve to bring quality standards in the south of Italy into line with those currently prevailing in the north of the country as well as bringing standards throughout Italy in general into line with the EU average. These benefits will also be available to new competitors for electricity supply who, since 2000, have had access to the promoter’s network at cost-based tariffs for supply of electrcity to their customers.
Investment schemes pertain to Annex II of 97/11/EC EU directive. The project will not include schemes involving EIA procedures or affecting sites of special interest (in particular, Natura 2000 sites). Overall, the environmental impact will be mainly limited to physical disruption during construction works and to the visual impact of overhead lines.
The promoter’s procurement procedures comply with the 2004/17/EC EU Directive on procurement.
Electricity.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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