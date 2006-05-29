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STEG - CENTRALE DE GHANNOUCH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2008 : € 86,000,000
15/12/2006 : € 114,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 154 million from FEMIP for energy production and environmental protection in Tunisia

Summary sheet

Release date
29 May 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2006
20050635
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STEG Ghannouch power plant
Société Tunisienne de l’Électricité et du Gaz (STEG)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 114 million from the Bank's own resources under the EUROMED II Mandate (2002-2007).
Around EUR 228 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment mainly involves the construction of a 400 MW single-shaft combined-cycle gas-turbine power plant in Ghannouch (Gabès region).

The project forms part of Tunisia's Eleventh National Plan (2007-2011). It is included in the government's priority programme to enhance and upgrade STEG's generating capacity in order to meet the country's constantly growing demand for electricity, while at the same time optimising overall productivity.

By contributing to the development of energy supply in Tunisia, particularly in the private sector, the project accords with the goals set under the Bank's FEMIP facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An evaluation of the project's environmental impact is required under Tunisian law (Decree 91-362, which is largely inspired by EU Directive 97/11/EC). The impact assessment, the mitigating measures and approval of those measures by Tunisia’s National Environmental Agency will be submitted to the Bank.

The turnkey contract for the power plant has been put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU. Bids are currently being evaluated.

Comments

Electricity.

Other links
Related press
EUR 154 million from FEMIP for energy production and environmental protection in Tunisia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 154 million from FEMIP for energy production and environmental protection in Tunisia
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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