STEG - CENTRALE DE GHANNOUCH

Summary sheet
The proposed investment mainly involves the construction of a 400 MW single-shaft combined-cycle gas-turbine power plant in Ghannouch (Gabès region).
The project forms part of Tunisia's Eleventh National Plan (2007-2011). It is included in the government's priority programme to enhance and upgrade STEG's generating capacity in order to meet the country's constantly growing demand for electricity, while at the same time optimising overall productivity.
By contributing to the development of energy supply in Tunisia, particularly in the private sector, the project accords with the goals set under the Bank's FEMIP facility.
An evaluation of the project's environmental impact is required under Tunisian law (Decree 91-362, which is largely inspired by EU Directive 97/11/EC). The impact assessment, the mitigating measures and approval of those measures by Tunisia’s National Environmental Agency will be submitted to the Bank.
The turnkey contract for the power plant has been put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU. Bids are currently being evaluated.
Electricity.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.