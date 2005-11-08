Municipal Environment Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns priority improvement schemes in the water sector (water supply and wastewater infrastructure) and in the waste management sector.
The objective of the project is to improve the quality and efficiency of the services as well as to support the country’s efforts to comply with EU directives. The operation will be undertaken in close co-operation with the ISPA country programme and all sub-projects will be co-financed with ISPA.
The project involves improvements to the wastewater and solid waste management infrastructuire in several regions in Romania and will assist the country in harmonising its environmental standards to EU regulations. The project has an overall positive environmental impact. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable (condition of ISPA grant assistance) and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary. The project promoter is required to respect the requirements of EU Directive 97/11/EC, amending 85/337/EEC.
Procurement will be carried out in accordance with the ISPA implementation procedures, which follow the principles of the respective EU procurement directives including, where required, publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal.
Solid waste management.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.