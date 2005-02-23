RABOBANK INDONESIA II GLOBAL LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
This second Global Loan would be used for the financing of small and medium size projects of mutual interest notably in food, agro and telecommunication industries. Projects in other industries (including pharmaceutical), infrastructure, mining and energy will also be eligible.
The proposed global loan will be dedicated to offer better conditions for the financing of productive investments undertaken by small and medium sized enterprises undertaken by EU-owned companies. Moreover, projects featuring a EU mutual interest carried out by joint ventures between EU and Indonesian entities and other forms of EU mutual interest such as transfer of know-how and technology, would also be targeted.
The availability of long-term credits will widen the range of funding and will reduce the financial burden of new investments.
The borrower will be requested to ensure that the final beneficiaries comply with the local legislation and with EIB rules and guidelines, as appropriate.
EIB procurement guidelines will be applied.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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