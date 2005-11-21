Acegas-APS Ambiente

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investments in the treatment of urban waste, undertaken by the municipal utility in the area of Padua.
The project concerns the promoter’s three-year waste management investment program (2005-2007) including the re-profiling and extension of an existing landfill for municipal solid waste (MSW) situated at Ponte San Nicoló and the extension of one of its existing MSW incineration plant by a 3rd unit (nominal unit capacity 90 kt/year) located in Padua.
The extension of the existing waste incineration plant by a 3rd unit falls according to its technical characteristics under Annex I of the EIA Directive 97/11/EC; however, being an extension of a previously authorized plant it may fall under Annex II, item 13, in which case an EIA may be required subject to a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. The landfill and the transfer stations fall according to their technical characteristics under Annex II. The details of the environmental procedures followed including the results of the EIA and public consultation, if applicable and proposed mitigating measures will be reviewed during appraisal. Concerning the “Habitats” Directive 92/43/EEC and the Natura 2000 network, the investment is not expected to have a significant impact on any site of nature conservation.
OJEU lists two tender notices, linked to the procurement of the 3rd waste incinerator unit (call for bids: 2001/S6-003743; award notice: 2004/S16-012973).
Energy and environment.
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