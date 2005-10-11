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BRNO MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 84,473,728.75
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 84,473,728.75
Urban development : € 84,473,728.75
Signature date(s)
9/11/2005 : € 84,473,728.75
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 85 million for municipal infrastructure in Brno

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2005
20040657
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Brno Municipal Infrastructure
City of Brno.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 2 500 million (approximately EUR 85 million).
At least CZK 5 000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Selected schemes included in the medium term capital investment programme of the City.

Improving infrastructure in the city of Brno and thus the quality of life of its population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the schemes selected for financing comply with EU environmental protocols, including Environmental Impact Assessments where appropriate (EU Directive 97/11/EC, amending 85/337/EEC; Natura 2000).

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into national legislation, and the Bank will ensure that appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.

Comments

Construction.

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 85 million for municipal infrastructure in Brno

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EUR 85 million for municipal infrastructure in Brno
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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