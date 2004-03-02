ESB Loan for SMEs and Priority Lending

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Erste & Steiermärkische Bank
D.D. Rijeka
EIB financing will be made available to SMEs and private and public promoters targeted by the Bank’s Global Loan through the intermediation of the Financial Intermediary.
Financing of eligible projects of limited size carried out by SMEs in Croatia and carried out by private and public sector promoters in Croatia.
All investments financed under the proposed global loan will be required to comply with the relevant legal framework in Croatia and to be acceptable in environmental terms to the Bank, that is to be in line, to the extent possible, with EU environmental policy.
The Bank will assure itself that all investments financed under the proposed Global Loan have been subject to fair and transparent tendering, in line with the bank's internal rules on procurement.
SMEs and eligible projects of limited scale in the fields of infrastructure, environmental protection and improvement, the rational use of energy, health and education
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.