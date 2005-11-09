CZECH AIRLINES FLEET DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
Acquisition of twelve Airbus A320/319 aircraft fitted with CFM engines to replace six older Boeing 737 and extend CSA’s fleet as part of the company’s overall modernisation and development programme.
The project will support the continued development of air travel in the EU and will increase the Promoter’s capacity to meet market growth in the medium-term. Development of this carrier can be a source of economic welfare by improving accessibility to new member countries.
No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 85/337/EEC amended by Directive 97/11/EC. The new aircraft fulfil all current and proposed future EU environmental regulations on aircraft noise (such as ICAO Annex 16, Chapters 3 and 4) and emissions.
CSA is a joint-stock company operating in the liberalised air transport sector not bound by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.