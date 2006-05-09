Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LIMASSOL SEWERAGE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Cyprus : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2010 : € 30,000,000
20/10/2006 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 million EIB Loan for Water Management in Cyprus

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/10/2006
20040091
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Limassol Sewerage II

Sewerage Board Limassol-Amathus

Mr. Iakovos Papaiakovou, FCCA
General Manager

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of Phase II (2006-2012) of Greater Limassol’s sewerage and drainage systems’ expansion.

The project will contribute to the compliance of the Sewerage Board of Limassol-Amathus with the requirements of EC Directive 91/271 on Urban Wastewater Treatment (as amended by Directive 98/15/EC) by 2012.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIA, in form and substance fully compliant with national Law, of project components has been undertaken. The EIA Study also covered eventual requirements under other Environmental Directives, in particular for Habitat and Wild Birds (Natura 2000).

The Promoter meets obligations regarding public notice and EU Journal publication of tenders notices, whenever applicable.

Comments

Other Community, Social and Personal Service Activities.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 million EIB Loan for Water Management in Cyprus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 million EIB Loan for Water Management in Cyprus
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications