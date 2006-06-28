RED ELECTRICA DE ESPANA V (TEN)

Summary sheet
The project forms part of the promoter’s multi-annual rolling capital investment program in the high-voltage (HV) power network (400 kV down to 132 kV) of Spain, comprising multiple schemes including investment earmarked as energy TEN, which will be implemented over a three-year period (2006-2008). The schemes are geographically dispersed over the country.
The project aims at extending and reinforcing the national transmission system based on the 2002-2011 Spanish national energy plan and its revision published in 2005. It will increase capacity to meet electricity demand growth, and improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply to consumers located mostly in the objective 1 and objective 2 regions.
The project schemes consist of components such as substations, overhead lines and underground cables. Thus, a part of the project elements may fall by virtue of their technical characteristics (voltage level, length of power line etc.) either under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA-Directive (97/11/EC). It is expected that the environmental impact of the project is mainly visual and that the limits on electromagnetic fields set by national legislation (and in line with EU recommendations) will be respected. The Bank has assessed the promoter’s environmental procedures recently and found them to be adequate. However, during appraisal the current procedures, including results for any scheme requiring a formal EIA, and mitigating measures to be applied will be reviewed. This will include the potential effect on nature conservation sites.
The promoter follows EU public procurement procedures in line with the Utilities Directive 93/38/EEC pending transposition of 2004/17/EC into national law.
Electricity
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.