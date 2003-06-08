HOPITAUX DE CLERMONT-FERRAND

Summary sheet
Le projet concerne le Plan Pluriannuel d’Investissement du Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Clermont Ferrand, qui comprend notamment la construction du nouvel Hôpital d’Estaing, en remplacement de l’actuel Hôtel Dieu, assurant les activités du pôle mère-enfant, la pédiatrie, le traitement de l’appareil digestif, les urgences ainsi que les spécialités médicochirurgicales. Il comprend aussi la construction et reconfiguration de laboratoires, le regroupement des écoles du CHU ainsi que l’achat d’équipements informatiques, biomédicaux et logistiques.
Le projet s’inscrit dans le cadre du Schéma Régional d’Organisation Sanitaire (SROS) tel qu’établi par l’Agence Régionale de l’Hospitalisation (ARH) Auvergne et du plan Hôpital 2007. En contribuant à la création d’une infrastructure hospitalière moderne et proche des besoins prioritaires de la population le projet contribuera à améliorer les conditions de vie et l’efficacité du capital humain dans la région.
Le nouvel hôpital sera construit sur un ancien site industriel. Sa construction fera l’objet d’une démarche Haute Qualité Environnementale, donnant priorité à la réduction des nuisances en phase de chantier, à la qualité de l’air et de l’eau ainsi qu’à la gestion de déchets, en particulier de déchets toxiques.
Les procédures d’appels d’offres utilisées par les hôpitaux français doivent être conformes aux directives européennes et à la législation publique applicable aux entités publiques. Le CHU respecte la réglementation en vigueur.
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