RECONSTRUC° APRES TREMBLEMENT DE TERRE

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Summary sheet
On 21 May 2003, Algeria was hit by its most violent earthquake for 20 years, registering 6.8 on the Richter scale. The resulting damage occurred in the poorer districts of Algiers and, above all, in an area 50 km east of Algiers where the most severely affected towns were Boumerdes, Zemmouri and Réghaia. The death toll reached 2 500, with over 11 000 injured, and numerous residential buildings and social and economic facilities were destroyed.
The project consists of part-financing the programme for the reconstruction of public and private infrastructure. It will focus on a number of sectors in the various Wilayas hit by the earthquake and includes FEMIP Technical Assistance with project preparation, works monitoring, effective use of funds and application of construction standards. The project will take account of population displacement and enable the construction of infrastructure on sites identified in agreement with the Algerian authorities. By contributing to the improvement of people's quality of life, it is in line with the goals set by the Algerian Government and FEMIP.
Environmental aspects will be examined and the project is expected to have a beneficial impact on regional development and the quality of the urban environment.
Tendering procedures will depend on the scale of the works under the various sub-projects, some of which will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEC.
Several sectors are involved: public works, water resources, national education, higher education, health, youth and sport.
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