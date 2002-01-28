Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TDU PARIS ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 197,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 197,500,000
Solid waste : € 197,500,000
Signature date(s)
17/10/2008 : € 16,000,000
27/12/2006 : € 40,000,000
1/12/2008 : € 41,500,000
24/05/2006 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB loan in France :EUR 100 million for biggest household waste treatment plant in Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
29 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/05/2006
20020128
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TDU Issy-les-Moulineaux
Syndicat Intercommunal de Traitement des Ordures Ménagères de l’Agglomération Parisienne (SYCTOM)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 250 million.
Around EUR 560 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a multi-purpose urban waste processing centre in Issy-les-Moulineaux, Paris region.

The project forms part of the departmental household and similar waste elimination plan drawn up by the public authorities in application of current legislation. It consists of replacing the existing 40-year old processing centre with a state-of-the-art facility meeting the latest EU environmental standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s design complies with EU environmental directives, in particular Directive 2000/76/EC on waste incineration. Owing to the facility’s proximity to densely populated residential areas, the regional authorities have required the design to meet the strictest atmospheric emissions standards, which are well below the thresholds laid down by national and Community law.

SYCTOM is subject to EU procurement directives. All works contracts for schemes financed by the Bank will be let in accordance with EU law.

Comments

Environment.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan in France :EUR 100 million for biggest household waste treatment plant in Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan in France :EUR 100 million for biggest household waste treatment plant in Europe
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications