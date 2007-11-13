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FLUGHAFEN BERLIN BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 982,524,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 982,524,000
Transport : € 982,524,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2008 : € 400,000,000
22/07/2009 : € 582,524,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BBI) with EUR 1 billion loan

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2008
20010389
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg

Flughafen Berlin-Schönefeld GmbH

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of project costs
Approx. EUR 2 000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Major expansion and upgrading of the Berlin Schönefeld airport which is to become the Berlin Brandenburg International Airport (BBI). Principal elements include construction of a new mid-field terminal and runway, reconstruction of an existing runway, development of associated airside and landside infrastructure and a dedicated railway connection.

The main economic benefit will come from enabling further traffic growth with efficient facilities under one roof.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EC environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

For the award of public contracts the EC tender directives are to be followed.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BBI) with EUR 1 billion loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB supports Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BBI) with EUR 1 billion loan
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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