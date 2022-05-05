The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the digital transformation of Europe’s economy.

But firms put more complex digitalisation processes on hold.

Digital firms were better able to cope with the disruption unleashed by the pandemic.

Close to half of the firms in the European Union report that they invested in digitalisation as a response to COVID-19. Digital firms fared better than non-digital firms through the pandemic. They were less likely to experience a strong decrease in sales from the beginning of 2020, and used the crisis more often as an opportunity to accelerate digitalisation. On average they were more productive, innovative, grew faster and paid higher wages.

Yet with digitalisation advancing, the digital divide in Europe is also increasing. Smaller firms and firms located in regions where digital infrastructure is lacking are at risk of being left behind. Europe needs to focus on three areas above all: an enabling ecosystem, a European vision to counter the imbalances in the European Union, and sufficient policy support to address finance and skills gaps.

These are some of the main findings of the new edition of the European Investment Bank’s Digitalisation In Europe 2021-2022: Evidence from the EIB Investment Survey that was published today. The new report includes the EIB Corporate Digitalisation Index, a cross-country ranking of digital adoption efforts in EU countries and the United States.

“During the pandemic, digital transformation often became essential for firms’ survival and sped up the transformation of European economy,” said EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix. “Yet we are also observing that the crisis forced many firms to put more complex digitalisation processes on hold. As we are entering a “new normal,” it will be crucial to restart these processes and accelerate the pace of advanced digital transformation in the European Union. The EIB Group stands ready to provide the necessary support.”

“Most EU companies tell us they used the pandemic as an opportunity to transform and start their digitalisation process. But over the period, the divide among firms increased, with less responsive ones facing the risk of falling behind. A lack of skills remains the main barrier to firms’ investment. In response, we need multifaceted policies to support digitalisation: technical assistance, skills and access to finance all play a role,” said EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella.

Digitalisation in the European Union during COVID-19 crisis

The pandemic sped up the pace of digital transformation. Many of the changes associated with digitalisation — services provided remotely, teleworking and online meetings — are likely to stay. In the European Union, 46% of firms report that they took action to become more digital — for example, by providing services online — according to the results of the EIB Investment Survey (EIBIS) conducted from April to July 2021.

Firms that invested to become more digital as a response to COVID-19 (in %), by country